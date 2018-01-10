LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two people are recovering after a traffic stop turned pursuit ended in a crash Sunday.

Metro Police say a 6th Division officer was making a traffic stop on Preston Highway at Perennial Drive around 10:15 p.m.

That’s when police say a female driver fled the scene and attempted to run over the officer.

LMPD said a vehicle pursuit ensued and ended with that driver wrecking the vehicle at Bardstown Road at Colonel Hancock Drive.

Both the female driver and male passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The officer was not injured.

Charges are pending.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

