OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A 14-year-old boy is missing since noon from LaGrange, Kentucky near Borowick Farms according to Oldham County Dispatch.

Oldham County Dispatch said Declan MClure is 6 feet, 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

MClure was last seen wearing a gray Memphis Grizzles hoodie sweatshirt, blue jeans with a hole in the pocket, dark gray/ black t-shirt, with red sneakers.