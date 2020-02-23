LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person has been injured following a shooting on Manslick Road.

Metro Police say they responded to the 3600 block of Manslick Road just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Officers located a female in her late 20’s or early 30’s that sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

She was transported to University Hospital.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

