LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Metro Police say they responded to the 3800 block of Alford Avenue just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to a preliminary report, police say the juvenile male received a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Police say a person of interest has been taken into custody with charges pending.

The Major Crime Unit is handling this investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

RELATED: Police: 1 shot on Manslick Road

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 injured after officer-involved shooting in Harrison County

RELATED: Man arrested for deadly shooting in December 2019

RELATED: Second Moore High School student killed in less than a month