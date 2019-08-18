LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say one person has died following a multi-vehicle crash near Frankfort.

At least four vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Kentucky State Police.

The accident happened on I-64 East at the 53-mile marker around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 1999 Ford F-250 being driven by 22-year-old Marvin Brown of Louisville made contact with a 2005 Lexus ES330. The Lexus was occupied by 38-year-old Daniel Raymond and 37-year-old Jamie Raymond of Shelbyville.

It then set off a chain reaction of the Lexus hitting a 2010 Ford Edge and the Ford Edge hitting a 2004 Yukon.

Police say Brown was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries. Daniel and Jamie Raymond were transported to UK Hospital for life-threatening injuries and police later confirmed that Jamie was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Kentucky State Police are looking for additional information in this crash.

If you or anyone else may have witnessed events leading up to the fatal crash, you’re asked to give them a call at (502) 227-2221.

The investigation is ongoing.

