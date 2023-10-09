Police: 1 dead after fatal collision on I-265, road closed for 'several hours'

LMPD said a passenger vehicle was heading east in the westbound lanes of traffic and hit a box truck head-on, causing the passenger vehicle to catch on fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead after a fatal crash on I-265 early Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and a box truck on I-265, just west of Bardstown Road, around 5 a.m.

LMPD said a passenger vehicle was heading east in the westbound lanes of traffic and hit a box truck head-on, causing the passenger vehicle to catch on fire.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene, and the operator of the box truck wasn't injured.

Police said it hasn't been determined if there were any other people in the passenger vehicle.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is continuing its investigation.

Officials said the road will be closed for "several hours."

This is a developing story. We will update this with more information as we receive it.

