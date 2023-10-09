Victim identified after deadly wrong-way crash on Gene Snyder Freeway

LMPD said a passenger vehicle was heading east in the westbound lanes of traffic and hit a box truck head-on, causing the passenger vehicle to catch on fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have identified a man hours after he was killed in a wrong-way crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway.

John Marshall, 28, died from blunt force injuries, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

According to police, the crash happened on I-265, just west of Bardstown Road around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

In their preliminary investigation, Marshall was driving a vehicle headed east in westbound lanes of traffic, hitting a box truck head on which caused his vehicle to catch fire.

Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene and the box truck driver was not injured.

Police have not determined if there were others inside Marshall’s vehicle.

I-265 was shut down for several hours during their investigation.

