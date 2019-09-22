LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a paratransit bus late Friday.

Officials with Louisville Metro Police say the bus apparently turned in front of the motorcycle traveling northbound on New Cut Road near Orchard Hill Drive.

The motorcyclist was transported to University Hospital where he later died.

Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time and has not been identified.

No other injuries were reported.

Police do not anticipate and charges against the driver of the paratransit bus.

