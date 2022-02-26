Splash! Community helps raise $188K for Special Olympics Kentucky during 'Polar Plunge'

This year was a big splash with plungers raising $188,000.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday was a chilly day, but it didn’t stop a few hundred people from plunging in the pool to help Special Olympics Kentucky.

The Polar Plunge returned to Main Event on Sycamore Station Place for its second consecutive year.

Last year, nearly 300 people took the plunge, raising more than $130,000.

This year was a big splash with plungers raising $188,000.

For more than 24 years, the Louisville Polar Plunge has now raised more than $4 million for Special Olympics Kentucky.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.