Polar Plunge returns to Louisville; will you take the plunge?

Take the plunge in February for Special Olympics Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Will you take the plunge for a great cause?

The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kentucky will return to Main Event in Middletown for the third year in a row.

Plungers can gather at a pool the arcade will set up at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 to "take the plunge".

Participants also have the option to plunge on their own time as a "personal plunger", instead of attending the live event. Personal plungers are encouraged to find creative ways to plunge and to post their efforts online.

All plungers raise a minimum of $75 ($50 minimum for students 18 and under) with all money going to Special Olympics Kentucky.

All types of Plungers can register and raise money online here.

All participants will receive the official Polar Plunge T-shirt but can earn additional prizes for raising more money.

Day-of-event check-in for the Polar Plunge begins at 8:30 a.m. at Main Event. A brief opening ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. with plunging starting immediately after.

Team Captains have the option of checking their teams in early from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Special Olympics Kentucky office located on Liberty Bank Lane in Louisville.

Last year nearly 400 people took the Plunge, raising more than $190,000. In 25 years, Louisville Polar Plunge has raised more than $4.5 Million for Special Olympics.

Now the only question is... will you be taking the plunge?

