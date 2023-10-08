PNC Broadway in Louisville releases 2023-24 schedule

The line-up for the upcoming season features fan favorites and shows still running on Broadway, as Broadway in Louisville looks to appeal to a wide audience.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Wicked" will kick off the PNC Broadway in Louisville 2023-24 season.

The organization released the line-up for the upcoming season on Wednesday, with the widely-celebrated Broadway show following the untold story of the "witches of Oz" topping the list.

Also included in the line-up is "Beetlejuice," which is currently rehearsing in Paducah.

Recently, we've seen more productions moving operations into Kentucky because of the Kentucky Entertainment Incentive Program, or KEI. It offers film, Broadway, and television companies who qualify a nonrefundable, nontransferable tax credit, between 30% and 35%.

"The tax incentive gave us the opportunity to bring 'Jagged Little Pill' last year, and tech and send it across the country," Leslie Broecker, President of PNC Broadway in Louisville, said. "There's a certain pride to being able to do that. It also makes us cheerleaders for the show. We want to see the show succeed. We know that our local crew has their fingerprints all over that production, and making it look as good and sound as good as it does. So it's a super great opportunity that our government has given us by giving these tax breaks."

The PNC Broadway of Louisville 2023-24 schedule is as follows:

Wicked: September 20 - October 8, 2023

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical: November 28 - December 3, 2023

Frozen: January 24 - February 4, 2024

Clue: March 5-10, 2024

SIX: April 9-14, 2024

Beetlejuice: May 14 – 19, 2024

5-show and 6-show season packages are on sale now and can be purchased here.