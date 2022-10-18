PNC Broadway in Louisville announces 2022-23 season

"Annie" will return to Louisville for the first time in almost 17 years during the 2022-2023 season. Season ticket packages range from $260 to $840.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway in Louisville announced their upcoming 2022 - 2023 season, packed with 6 shows including "Annie", which is making its return to Louisville for the first time in almost 17 years.

"We are beyond thrilled that Broadway is back!" said Leslie Broecker, President of PNC Broadway in Louisville.

The Broadway season will open in October with "Fiddler on the Roof", a beloved theatrical masterpiece, followed by "Pretty Woman: The Musical", one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time.

"Annie" starts off after the New Year, followed by 3 premieres, including "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations", the Tony and Grammy award-winning Best Musical "Hadestown", and Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of the masterwork "To Kill A Mockingbird."

Season tickets are now available either online or by calling the Broadway Across America hotline at 502-561-1003.

Season ticket packages range from $260 to $840 depending on where your seat is located.

Tickets for individual shows are not available yet. They typically go on sale 4 to 6 weeks before the opening of the show.

2022-2023 SEASON SHOWS

Fiddler on the Roof - October 18 – 23, 2022

- October 18 – 23, 2022 Pretty Woman: The Musical - November 29 – December 4, 2022

- November 29 – December 4, 2022 Annie - February 14 – 19, 2023

- February 14 – 19, 2023 Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations - April 11 – 16, 2023

- April 11 – 16, 2023 Hadestown - May 16 – 21, 2023

- May 16 – 21, 2023 Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird - June 20 – 25, 2023

