LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A University of Kentucky freshman charged with DUI in a crash that killed a child has pleaded not guilty.

News outlets report 18-year-old Jacob Heil wasn't required to appear in court Wednesday because his charge is a misdemeanor. Heil's attorney Chris Spedding entered the plea. Spedding declined to comment.

MORE: 4-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle near Kroger Field

The student is accused in the death of 4-year-old Marco Lee Shemwell. Marco died Monday, two days after he was hit near the football stadium during Kentucky's win against Murray State.

A police report filed in court said Heil had a blood alcohol level of .051, over the legal limit for people younger than 21. Police say Marco had been waiting with his family to cross the street.

Now, the National Fraternity Alpha Tau Omega is closing their chapter at the University of Kentucky. The national fraternity released the following statement:

“Following an investigation conducted by the National Fraternity Alpha Tau Omega has revoked the charter of the University of Kentucky Mu lota chapter. Violations of the Fraternity’s Health and Safety policy prompted the decision. The chapter is closed and ATO no longer has a presence on campus.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.