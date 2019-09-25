A special unveiling took place in Shelby Park as the city honored one of the pioneers in the film industry.

On the corner of East Oak Street and South Jackson, Nellie Crawford, the first African American to sign a major film contract, is recognized with a new plaque. Crawford was born in 1873 in Louisville and appeared in more than 50 films.

The plaque also honors Christa Robinson. She spent her career as a public servant, serving both Congressman John Yarmuth and Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith.

