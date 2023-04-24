Drop off in temperature kills some Kentuckiana crops; how to prepare your plants

Most people wait till after the Kentucky Derby - but with changing weather - you can always look to your meteorologists for an up-to-date forecast.

CORYDON, Ky. — As the sun shined down on southern Indiana Monday, Jim Pfeifer eyed the vines in his vineyard.

"You can see the leaves are curling up," he said, holding a faded brown leaf in his hand. "So all these leaves are going to fall off."

A few more steps down the row, he notes, "That one survived."

As he walked down a hill, the number of lost vines increased.

"This one - the freeze settled in right here," he said. "But somehow the freeze missed this one right here."

After scouring Turtle Run Winery, Pfeifer estimates his crop took a hit of about 25%.

"We're always at the whim of mother nature," he said. In the past, he's lost up to 95% in one season, so he's learned to plan for this.

"It means I am going to have to buy more grapes again this year," he said, noting "hopefully" prices won't have to go up.

For folks at home, looking for gardening tips, we turned to Cindi Sullivan. The Executive Director of Trees Louisville told us, "Here's what I'm going to say about frost this time of the year. we need to be patient."

If you're impatient and already started putting out warm-season plants at home, Sullivan said there are things you can do to save your plants from the frost.

"The best thing to do is to cover them with cloth, any type of cloth," she said.

We asked around Kentuckiana and you sent us your photos of how you are protecting your plants.

Hey there! Looking for *your* pictures on how to best protect flowers, plants, bushes from these killing frosts in Kentuckiana.

Instead of plastic, which could cook your plants in the morning sun, Sullivan said blankets and burlap (or even bed sheets) are the way to go.

"It's just enough - most of the time - to protect your plants so they don't get those icy crystals in the cells," she said.

We asked the wine man what he does at home and he repeated Sullivan's best advice. "We wait," Pfeifer said. "We wait to plant our gardens until we are set."

Most people wait till after the Kentucky Derby - but with changing weather - you can always look to your meteorologists for an up-to-date forecast.

