LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A controversial development slated for Prospect has been approved.

The news comes as two neighborhoods in Prospect say they don’t want a new development in their backyard.

The project, known as Breakers at Prospect, is looking to turn the nearly 50-acre piece of land at Sutherland Farm into more than 70 single-family homes.

The area is next to the Sutherland neighborhood and the James Taylor-Jacob School neighborhood, which is historically African-American.

Many of the residents in the area say they are concerned with the construction of the Breakers because there are many problems with flooding and draining in the neighborhoods that they fear will be made worse by the new development.

Those community members say there hasn’t been enough information to assure them that this will not hurt their homes.

A woman holds a sign in opposition to the Breakers project in Prospect.

“They want to make sure and use every authority and every chance they can to make sure that they are going to be protected. The planning commission’s job is to protect the community. Part of MSD’s job is to protect the community and they’re asking you to do that tonight,” Randy Strobo, a representative from the Sutherland Community Association said.

In his presentation to the planning commission, the developer’s attorney says the project team had changed its stormwater and drainage plans so that it meets the qualifications for development. Some who spoke at the meeting say they are happy with the plans.

“I see what the developers are proposing. To me, it seems they have gone above and beyond what they have to do to present a pretty awesome development,” Dan McMillen said.

Since the project's approval, those who are fighting it will have the option to appeal, ask for modifications or they can also sue.

