Planning Commission considers changes to short-term rentals, Airbnbs in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Changes might be on the way for anyone who runs an Airbnb or other short-term rentals in Louisville.

Monday, the Planning Commission considered more than a dozen recommended changes to the regulations.

They included restricting occupancy to 12 adults, and even fewer if the Board of Zoning Adjustment wants to add further restrictions.

Additionally, owners would be required to live at a residence for at least six months before submitting an application, and the annual registration fee would increase to $250.

That's up from $100.

The recommendations come after concerns about short-term rentals ruining the feel of community in neighborhoods.

Many Airbnb operators spoke against the proposal at the meeting.

They argue a handful of owners are making everyone else look bad.

The Planning Commission sent the recommendations to the Metro Council with some slight adjustments.

The Louisville Metro Council will have to ultimately approve any regulation changes.

