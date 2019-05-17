LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After listening to public input, Louisville Metro planners presented some of their findings of the neighborhoods surrounding Bowman Field. They said many neighbors do not want to see major changes and want planners to continue preserving the character of the area around Bowman Field.

What they do want to see are more parks and open spaces, more facilities for pedestrians, and beautification efforts.

"It'd be good just to have just a little more connectivity between the neighborhoods and increase that communication just because what happens in Wellington is probably happening in other areas and it'd be helpful to share that information,” Sandra Moon, Welling Mayor, said.

Traffic and safety are also an important issue. Planners are looking at how to make Taylorsville Road safer.

They hope to have a draft of the neighborhood plan ready in September.