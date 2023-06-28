Planet Fitness temporarily offering free gym use in response to air quality in Kentuckiana

Visitors will have no obligation to join to take advantage of this opportunity.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to the unhealthy air quality, Planet Fitness locations across Kentuckiana have opened their doors to anyone wanting to exercise now through July 2.

According to a press release, visitors will have no obligation to join to take advantage of this opportunity.

"With 22 clubs in the Louisville Metro area, we want to make sure those who normally exercise outdoors have a safe option to avoid unhealthy air quality levels," GlowBrands CEO Rick Kueber, who leads the Louisville-area Planet Fitness franchisee group, said.

All Planet Fitness locations offer more than 100 cardio and strength equipment pieces, 30-Minute Circuit training areas, and functional training as well as amenities such as locker rooms, tanning, massage chairs, and HydroMassage beds, the release said.

"Part of a healthy lifestyle is making fitness a part of your routine," Kueber said. "We hope this free access gives everyone the opportunity to exercise safely and continue their healthy habits."

The Planet Fitness locations that are participating in this include all Louisville Metro clubs, Clarksville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Madison, La Grange, Shelbyville, Shepherdsville, Frankfort, Radcliff, Elizabethtown, and Campbellsville.

To stay updated with the air quality health in Kentuckiana, please click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.