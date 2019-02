LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two people are okay after a small plane made an emergency landing at Bowman Field.

Emergency crews say the call came in around 6:38 p.m. and the Airport Authority was notified at 6:48 p.m.

Officials say when the plane landed, it slid through a fence and came to rest onto Pee Wee Reese Road.

Officials have not disclosed the cause for the emergency landing.

