Teams raise more than $100K during annual 'Plane Pull' at UPS Worldport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Forty teams took their chance to pull a plane while raising money for a good cause.

Forty-two teams competed in Saturday’s UPS Plane Pull at their Worldport facility. Their goal? Pulling a 155,000-pound cargo jet in 12-feet in the fastest time.

The money raised during the event benefits Special Olympics Kentucky and its one of their largest fundraisers.

“It’s a great event we love supporting,” Jeff Semonic, vice president Worldport operations, said. “Whoever wasn’t out here today needs to be out here next year when we do it again.”

The teams raised about $104,000.

Funds raised helps support more than 11,000 athletes in year-round sports competitions, leadership training, health screenings and inclusive programming, according to UPS.

Event officials said one of the teams competing was from the company’s Transitional Learning Center. This program gives special training to the disabled to help them rise to success while working at Worldport.

UPS said they have hired, trained and placed more than 500 graduates in 8 years and some of them have been involved with Special Olympics Kentucky.

The shipping giant has been partnering with Special Olympics since 1995.

