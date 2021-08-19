Plans to curb group violence critiqued amid high rates of Louisville shootings

Nearly 10 months after GVI was first announced in Louisville, Metro Council checked on its progress. Some feel the efforts haven't lived up to expectations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just past the middle of August, and LMPD detectives are already investigating its 127th homicide this year -- compared to 97 this time in 2020.

In an effort to combat that violence, Louisville leaders launched its version of the Group Violence Intervention program last year. And nearly 10 months after it was first announced, Metro Council members checked in on the progress made so far.

Some feel the efforts haven't lived up to expectations to this point.

"You have families whose children sleep in the bathtubs because they're afraid of stray bullets," said Louisville activist Josh Crawford, who's apart of the nonprofit organization called Game Changers.

On Tuesday, the city's Public Safety Committee checked in on the program the Mayor's Office put in place to fight the problem.

"We want to know what's going on," Chairwoman Jessica Green said.

The method, which has reaped benefits in other cities, is a multi-step process led by law enforcement, social services and community leaders.

Keith Talley, strategic operations manager for Mayor Greg Fischer, said the program has already made strides here in providing resources to shooting victims and their families -- such as helping them relocate or find jobs.

They're called 'custom notifications.'

"To date, we have done 48 custom notifications. That would average out to 12 per month," said Talley, who said custom notifications started in Louisville in April.

But the concept known as "Call-In" has not been happening consistently here yet, the mayor's office admitted.

"Part of the problem is because of the pandemic, only a few of the agencies out there have done call-ins since 2020. We are currently working on the planning stages," Talley said.

It involves direct messaging to violent groups and offenders.

"They're basically put on notice. There's law enforcement there saying, 'We know who you are, we know what you're doing,'" Crawford said.

While Metro Council members were pleased to see outreach efforts made, some were confused on the hold up to a key part of the plan.

"We have the social side to get people out, but we also [need to] bring the hammer down on the associates of the people that perpetrate this group violence," District 19 Councilman Anthony Piagentini said.

And Crawford, raising the same questions.

"They're may be a good reason for it, but I don't know what it is," Crawford said.

Green said she understands the slowdowns to some degree, as the Mayor's Office tries to solidify leaders for the program, but she said Councilmembers will check in often until that happens.

