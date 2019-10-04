LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Waterfront Park is probably the most popular place to view Thunder Over Louisville. It's close enough to the river that you can practically feel the fireworks go off AND it's free. However, if you aren't a fan of massive crowds, lots of alcohol, and heavy traffic, the Waterfront may not be the best place for you to watch the show.

Here are some other places to watch Thunder Over Louisville and why they may (or may not) be the best option for you:

Louisville Slugger Field

At Slugger Field, you'll get to enjoy not only the fireworks and air show, but you'll also get to see the Louisville Bats play.

Cost: $30-45

Pros: Guaranteed seats, concessions, clean bathrooms

Cons: Not totally covered if the weather gets bad, limited viewing options (this reviewer from TripSavvy warns that you really won't know your view until you get there - and it could be less-than-ideal)

You can purchase tickets here.

KFC Yum! Center

The Yum! Center is hosting two "Fun-der" viewing parties on Saturday, both featuring indoor, "panoramic" views of the fireworks.

Cost: $150 for an individual ticket, $1,230 for a table of 6, and $1,900 for a table of 10

Pros: Guaranteed covering if the weather gets bad, private restroom, dinner buffet, D.J.

Cons: High price, possibility of getting caught in Thunder traffic

You can purchase a ticket here.

Galt House

The Galt House hotel has been a partner with Thunder Over Louisville for 30 years and has the best placement for the show.

Cost: $325-349 for one night

Pros: Beautiful view, less crowded, avoids traffic

Cons: Price, rooms with an actual view of the show are booked years in advance (but all Galt House guests get access to an exclusive pool deck viewing area).

You can book a room here.

Belle of Louisville

Take a cruise on a Louisville staple then watch the fireworks right on the water with a trip on the Belle of Louisville.

Cost: $100

Pros: Experience the show right on the river, dinner buffet

Cons: Cost, limited indoor space (could get crowded if the weather gets bad)

You can see more information and get tickets here.

Indiana Riverfront Restaurants

If you prefer to stay on the Indiana side, KingFish and Buckhead Mountain Grill are offering special viewing events for Thunder.

KingFish Jeffersonville and On the Rocks Patio Bar

Cost: $85 for Public Tent Seating, $175 for Inside Seating, and $410 per table of 4 people for Lower Deck Seating

Pros: Indoor option if the weather gets bad, buffet dinner provided for all price levels

Cons: Cost, limited indoor seating options

For more information and to reserve tickets, click here.

Buckhead Mountain Grill

Cost: $125 for General Admission, tables available for $180/seat

Pros: Buffet dinner, private lawn, bathrooms

Cons: Cost, road closures can make parking difficult

For more information and to reserve tickets, click here.

If none of these options interest you, you can always watch the fireworks from home on your couch!

Want more Thunder Over Louisville info? Check out our 2019 Guide!

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.