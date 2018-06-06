LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Former Louisville basketball Coach Rick Pitino is reflecting on his former boss after the death of C.M. Newton.

Pitino spoke with Terry Meiners on 840 WHAS Tuesday, remembering the former University of Kentucky athletic director and holding nothing back while recruiting him to take over the struggling program.

“We had a long conversation and that told me volumes about him. He was the most honest man, one of the most honest men I ever met in my life. One of the most selfless people who loved his alma mater. But his honesty was just something that stuck out,” he said.

Newton hired Pitino in 1989 after firing Eddie Sutton for violating NCAA rules.

Pitino would later win UK's 6th national championship.

The former coach says that championship and the rest of his career will be detailed in a new book coming out this fall.

He says the book will also go into great depth about his last few years at the University of Louisville which included a sex scandal, an FBI investigation, and his eventual firing.

