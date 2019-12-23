LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former University of Louisville Coach Rick Pitino has settled a federal lawsuit with Adidas.

Details of the settlement were not released to the public.

Both Pitino and Adidas released a statement saying their issues have been resolved.

“Adidas and Coach Pitino have entered into a confidential settlement agreement resolving all matters between them. Over sixteen years working with adidas, Coach Pitino demonstrated his passion for the game of basketball and his commitment to excellence both on and off the court. We wish Coach Pitino the best in his new role as head coach of Panathinaikos, the Greek national team and any future endeavors.”

The shoe giant ended their relationship with Pitino hours after the University of Louisville’s Athletic Association fired him.

That firing, followed the school’s acknowledgement of its involvement in a federal bribery investigation.

Pitino was not named in the federal complaint.

