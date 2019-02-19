BULLITT CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- A 72-year-old woman was reported missing on Feb. 18 by her son, according to the Pioneer Village Police Department.

The police said Pam Rayley had been missing for several dies before Feb. 18.

The vehicle Rayley is driving is a 2013 Honda SUV with a license plate of 705-WTN.

She has sandy blonde hair, blue eyes, is 5’4”, 225 pounds and resides in Pioneer Village area in northern Bullitt County.

Authorities said her son believes she may be in danger and she does take medicine every day. They said she suffers from paranoia extensively and can become confused quickly.

If anyone has seen her or has any information, please contact Pioneer Village Police Department at 502-957-3800 or Bullitt County Dispatch at 502-955-7131.