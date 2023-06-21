Replica of Christopher Columbus' ship sails into Kentuckiana

The ship visited the Metro back in 2018, but back then it also came with the "Nina," another ship Columbus used on his voyage across the Atlantic Ocean.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A "floating museum" is docked on the waterfront for the next two weeks.

Take a voyage through history and climb aboard a replica of the "Pinta," one of the boats Christopher Columbus used to sail the ocean blue.

The ship was built in Brazil in 2005 using the same methods and hand tools that were used to build the original in the 15th century.

Self-guided tours start Thursday, and tickets can be bought at the boat.

It will be docked here until July 5.

