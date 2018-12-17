LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Residents of the Norton Commons neighborhood can breathe a sigh of relief after a prowler, dubbed the "Pink Panther Bandit", was arrested.

Shaquille Youngblood, who is accused of stealing packages from porches in the area, tried his best to be stealthy but did not live up to his Pink Panther moniker. Thanks to keen residents and LMPD, he was arrested Dec. 17.

He has been charged with fleeing and evading, burglary, and criminal trespassing.

