LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A new pilot program will support a unique opportunity for those who are unemployed and underemployed in Metro Louisville.

A partnership between Louisville Urban League, UofL and Interapt, an IT and tech training company, has launched programs in communities across the country.

Twenty-five individuals will be selected from west Louisville to participate in a paid training program that teaches high demand IT skills.

The goal is for the individuals to build technical, business and life skills to prepare them for a career in the tech industry.

Interapt Founder and CEO Ankur Gopal said this will also improve financial outcomes for many families in west Louisville.

"We feel that we are going to be in the middle of a lot of growth and a lot of new lives changed, so the short answer is absolutely, we're able to train more people if there are more companies that are willing to hire from our program,” Gopal said.

The Louisville Urban League will host two open houses on West Broadway next Tuesday and Thursday for applicants to sign-up for the program. If you can't make it to either open house, you have the option to apply online.

Applications are now open through Friday.