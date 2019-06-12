LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tis’ the season to capture the most precious moments of your little ones, make the holidays special and grant every want on those wish lists.

We've compiled a list of places you and your children or pet can get a picture with Santa. Check out the list below:

Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops- Visit the Bass Pass Ticket Depot, then pick up a Bass Pass which is required and provides you to explore Santa’s Wonderland or shop the store while waiting in a virtual line. The free photo will be 4x6 studio quality. This event is happening on Nov.16-December 24.

Feeders Supply- They are offering Santa pictures with your pets! Photo packages begin at $12.The support of your pet photo’s with Santa will help support local animal rescues throughout Kentucky and Indiana. This event is happening Dec. 7 and 14: 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. and Dec. 8 and 15: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Feeders Supply Stores.

Mall St. Matthews: You can get your photo taken with Santa Now until Dec.24. To avoid the long line you can reserve your spot and get a fast pass.

Package A – Digital and Print for $49.99 Digital Files (up to 3 photos), (4) 5x7, (2) 4x6, (4) 3x5, (4) Wallet

Package B – Digital Files Only for $44.99, until December 14 when the price goes up to $47.99

Package C – Prints Only for $39.99(1) 3x5, (1) 5x7, (2) 4x6, (2) Wallet

MON-FRI: 12 P.M.-8 P.M., BREAK: 3 P.M.-4 P.M.

SAT: 10 A.M.-8 P.M., BREAK: 3 P.M.-4 P.M.

SUN: 11 A.M.-6 P.M., BREAK: 2:30 P.M.-3 P.M.

Oxmoor Mall:

You can get your photo taken with Santa Now until Dec.24. To avoid the long line you can reserve your spot and get a fast pass.

Jefferson Mall: Visit Santa in Center Court November 16 through December 24

Pet Nights: Every Monday night from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., November 18 - December 16. *All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Santa's Hours: Monday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: Noon - 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass: Capture a selfie with Santa and post it with the hashtag #bluegrassoutlets. December 22, 2-5 p.m.

Greentree Mall: Visit Santa November 9- Dec.24

Pet Nights: Every Monday night, Nov. 11-Dec. 16 6 P.M.-9 P.M. *All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Santa's Hours: Monday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: Noon - 6 p.m.

