Vacant lot now home to Pickleball, Wiffle ball courts in downtown Louisville

The lot is near 6th Street and Main Street, next to the Grady Hotel and will be called the Baird Urban Sports Park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a home run idea, a vacant lot in downtown Louisville has been repurposed into a part-time sports park.

According to a press release, Louisville Parks and Recreation, Louisville Downtown Partnership, the YMCA and Baird pitched the idea to Mayor Greg Fischer, and now people can play Pickleball or Wiffle ball downtown.

Pickleball has picked up in popularity over the past few years, so the courts were added later to the plans.

Baird Vice Chair Jim Allen said lending the support to make the sports park a reality is a natural fit for their commitment to Louisville.

"We believe a vibrant downtown is essential for Louisville to realize its full potential and the Sports Park is an exciting step in that direction," he said.

Fischer said he hopes this brings people downtown after work.

"We really need people who are working from home to come out and support the downtown area, and this is just one way to entice people to have some good clean fun as well," he said.

The league starts in September, and registration will be open until Sept. 1 according to the release.

Pickleball will be played on Wednesdays, and Wiffle ball games will be on Thursdays. Both sports will start at 5:30 p.m.

