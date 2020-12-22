Photos: NICU babies dress up for the holidays

Stays in the NICU can be tough for families, especially during the holidays, but UofL Health is helping families celebrate.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health is bringing holiday cheer to families with children in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Babies at UofL Hospital’s Center for Women and Infants NICU were dressed up in holiday outfits to have their photos taken. The holiday outfits, many of them handmade, were donated.

Each family will get a keepsake photo of their child.