BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Bardstown family who has been thrust into national spotlight now has a warning for their community.

The Balllard family tries to keep Tommy and Crystal's names on social media but lately they're finding frauds are trying to profit off of their pain and they don't want you to fall victim.

"I have to keep my daughter's name out there. I have to do that. I have to get justice for my husband. That's how I can do that. That's how I reach the people I reach now,” Sherry Ballard said.

But lately she's finding social media to prove a bit problematic.

After the Oxygen Network aired a series on her daughter's disappearance interest in the case soared and she started seeing sites about her daughter, discussing details she said aren't true.

Ballard said, "I don't know those people. I don't know who started that. When I wasn't real happy with one of them they blocked me from the whole webpage so I couldn't respond or say anything."

That made her nervous but then things got worse. A phony Facebook page surfaced, asking for donations for the family of Crystal Rogers.

"To think that someone would try to benefit off of that. It’s hard. It’s very hard to think that that would happen. It’s hard to think that people could be that cruel,” Ballard said.

She said her family has never and will never ask for your money.

She also suggests if you want to follow Crystals case you follow one page—Team Crystal.

"We do not have closure on Crystal and until we bring her home we won't stop. We will keep this out in the national eye as long as I have people to help me do that,” Ballard said.

