Phone service reports possible delays in connecting people to 911

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A phone service is reporting possible delays in connecting people to 911 according to Louisville officials.

In a tweet from Louisville Emergency Services, they said Verizon is reporting possible delays in connecting people to 911.

Jefferson County is one of the areas affected by the possible delays. This has also affected other states.

Anyone who uses Verizon and can't reach 911 is asked to call 502-574-2111 and choose option five.

Verizon is currently working on the issue according to Emergency Services.

LENSAlert: Verizon Wireless is reporting issues with 911 service including Louisville/Jefferson Co. If unable to reach 911, call 574-2111, option 5. — Emergency Services (@LouMetroES) November 2, 2022

