Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of phishing scam

Those behind it are sending mobile users a message with a link to possibly gather personal data.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is sending out a warning to Kentuckians after an apparent phishing scam.

Officials said a text phishing attempt was reported Saturday, impersonating the agency.

The message read, “Dear KYDot customer, we’ve an update on regulation-compliant, Please update your contact information.”

The KYTC said the message is not from them and those who have received the message to not click the link that asks for personal information.

Officials say they do not send messages soliciting information.

If you are a victim who may have submitted personal information, you are asked to contact the attorney general’s office at http://ag.ky.gov and follow their guidance on concerning possible identity theft.

