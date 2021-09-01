Kentucky women's prison restores AC to most units

The Kentucky Department of Corrections said Wednesday air conditioning is working in the kitchen, laundry and all but one living unit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After receiving four additional generators, the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women confirmed it has air conditioning back in all but one of its living units.

The main power system at the prison in Pewee Valley failed Sept. 26, leaving the facility without power and air conditioning for several days. The Kentucky Department of Corrections said Wednesday air conditioning is working in the kitchen, laundry and all but one living unit.

Maintenance staff is working to bring the unit AC after officials said the air handler failed despite being operational Tuesday night. Fans are in the area to provide cooling.

The facility's uniform policy remains suspended, allowing women to continue wearing t-shirts and shorts. Tap water, water fountains, cups and ice will also be available for inmates and staff.

Every unit has hot water and all refrigeration units are fully functional. JPay is also working.

The husband of a woman incarcerated at the prison spoke about his wife's state after power failed.

"She was crying," Bob Bombart said. "I mean it's that bad. And there's nothing you can do out here to soothe that, what they are going through."

WHAS11 will continue to provide information when it is available.

