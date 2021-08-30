Concerns and answers: Why is the power out at the women's prison facility in Pewee Valley?

The women's prison in Pewee Valley has been without power since Thursday. As family members bring concerns for their loved ones, we're getting answers from the DOC.

PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — The main power system at Kentucky's Correctional Institution for Women failed on Thursday. Since then, family members and residents have reached out with concerns.

WHAS11 News spoke with the Department of Corrections to get answers.

CONCERN: Why is this taking so long to fix?

ANSWER: The system that broke was an old switchgear and it's hard to replace.

Deputy Commissioner of Community Services and Local Facilities for the Kentucky Department of Corrections Lisa Lamb explained, "Thus far repairs have not been successful. ...We are working diligently to repair the system but due to its age and the availability of parts, the ETA on full repair is several days."

CONCERN: What is the facility doing to keep inmates from overheating?

ANSWER: A few things...

Staff at the facility set up industrial fans in common areas of buildings that house inmates. Though family members of some inmates said they aren't able to sleep due to the heat.

Two housing units do still have air conditioning, and the medical unit is fully powered by a generator. Lamb said, "Medical staff are monitoring inmates for any medical concerns and those with serious medical issues are currently housed in the medical unit..."

They've also suspended the uniform policy so the women inside can wear t-shirts and shorts.

CONCERN: Are inmates getting water?

ANSWER: Yes.

Staff gave out 2 water bottles on Thursday. Lamb said inmates are encouraged to refill those water bottles with tap water. Staff are also handing out cups of ice twice a day.

CONCERN: Are inmates still getting food?

ANSWER: Yes, but it's changed.

One husband said his wife described a meal that consisted of just peanut butter and carrots.

Some food was at risk of spoiling, though. Lamb explained, "The prison’s management has taken steps to keep the inmates’ food from spoiling. In two of the housing units, they were able to connect the freezers and refrigerators used to store the inmates’ food to emergency power. In the remaining units, the inmates have access to ice and have been allowed to fill coolers to preserve items that require cooling."

► Contact reporter Tom Lally at TLally@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.