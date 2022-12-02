US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit UPS Worldport

His visit will highlight how critical components of our supply chain work, especially during the busy holiday season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will make a stop in Louisville on Tuesday to tour the UPS Worldport facility.

According to the U.S Department of Transportation, his visit will highlight how critical components of our supply chain work, especially during the busy holiday season.

While in Louisville, Buttigieg will meet with UPS workers and local leaders.

