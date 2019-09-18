LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The youngest of the Democratic candidates for President, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg made it clear he was campaigning to take action.

"I'm saying 10 years from now, what am I going to have to say to those kids when they're 22, 23 and 24?" he said during his stop in Louisville Tuesday evening. "And imagine if we can tell them that 2020 is when we turned the ship around."

The 37-year-old candidate has highlighted his youth and being a millennial throughout his campaign, calling for a generational shift in leadership.

"We've got issues that we haven't dealt with as a country, the fact that we are dealing with endless war and climate change and gun violence that hasn't gotten any better since I was a high school student," he said.

Speaking before a sold out house at Play Louisville, which saw people lining up before doors even opened, Buttigieg touted his record as mayor in promoting economic development as well as his military service in Afghanistan compared to President Donald Trump.

"I'm giong to enjoy reminding folks that while he was preparing for Season 7 of the Celebrity Apprentice, that's when I was preparing for my deployment," he said to a round of applause.

Buttigieg also spoke on the need to act on climate change, calling it the "security issue of our times." He also spoke about the need to make every person's vote count in calling for the end of the electoral college. When asked about breaking the cycle of generational poverty, he said there needed to be economic empowerment policies to break systemic racial inequality, suggesting that government do at least 25 percent of its business with companies owned by people who have traditionally been marginalized.

"He's extremely intelligent and he's very tempered," supporter Karen Lamberton said. "I think he's exactly what we need to bring the country back together."

Buttigieg is still considered to be a long shot in the race for the Democratic nomination. A Real Clear Politics poll average shows Buttigieg drawing around 5 percent of the vote, trailing front runner Joe Biden and then Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris.

