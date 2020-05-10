Personal information of witnesses in Brett Hankison's criminal case to be redacted

A court hearing held Monday was in response to a motion filed to redact personal information of witnesses in the criminal case before evidence is made public.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A court hearing held Monday in the criminal case against former Detective Brett Hankison was in response to a motion filed to redact personal information of witnesses.

Both the prosecution and defense came to an agreement saying they are okay with redacting addresses, date of births, phone numbers and other personal information of witnesses in the case when evidence is made public.

"It won't just be limited to the 13 unnamed individuals because obviously we don't even know who those 13 are, but it sounds like we're going to be able to keep out all addresses, phone numbers – otherwise personal identifiers for the witnesses involved in this case," Judge Ann Bailey Smith said.

Hankison pleaded not guilty in court last week after the Jefferson County grand jury indicted him on three counts of wanton endangerment for his actions the night of Breonna Taylor's death. The wanton endangerment charge was for Taylor's neighbor.

Hankison was booked into the Shelby County Detention Center following Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's announcement, posting his $15,000 bail.

Hankison was fired after interim Chief Robert Schroeder said he violated standard operating procedure for use of deadly force and obedience to rules and regulations the night of Breonna Taylor's death.

"I find your conduct a shock to the conscience," Schroeder said in the letter. "I am alarmed and stunned you used deadly force in this fashion. You have never been trained by the Louisville Metro Police Department to use deadly force in this fashion."

In his termination letter, Schroeder said Hankison had previously been disciplined on January 9, 2019 for reckless conduct that "injured a (sic) innocent person present."

Hankison's pretrial conference hearing is October 28 at 11 a.m.

