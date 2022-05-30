Person taken into surgery after shooting at Boone's Gas Station

The shooting victim reportedly brought themselves to the hospital and was taken into surgery. There are no updates on their condition as of right now.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Early Monday morning around 3:30 a.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting victim that had brought themselves to University Hospital.

After LMPD investigated further, they determined that the shooting happened in the 500 block of N. 22nd St at Boone’s Gas station.

The shooting victim was immediately taken into surgery and there is no update on their condition as of right now.

However, due to the severity of the victim's injuries, LMPD says their Homicide Unit is investigating.

There are currently no suspects.

LMPD is asking anyone with information regarding this case to call their anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online crime tip portal.

