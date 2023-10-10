Do you recognize her? LMPD wants woman for questioning following September shooting leaving 2 injured

Police said they want to ask her questions about her involvement in an incident following an altercation aboard a JCPS bus on Sept. 13.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are asking for help in identifying a woman in hopes of learning more about a shooting incident in the Russell neighborhood that left a juvenile and an adult injured near a Jefferson County Public Schools bus stop in September.

The incident in question happened on Sept. 13 at South 24th and Magazine Streets.

LMPD said in their preliminary investigation that a fight broke out aboard a JCPS bus which they believe escalated once the students got off the bus.

Officers were called to that scene and found a “high school-aged minor and an adult” suffering from a gunshot wound. The principal at Eastern High confirmed the juvenile victim was a student at the school.

Police released a photo of a woman to their Facebook page on Tuesday and said they wanted to “ask her questions about her involvement” in the incident.

The woman is a Black female, with braided hair and wearing different shades of pink.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

