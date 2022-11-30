Officials: 1 person hurt in shooting in Taylor-Berry neighborhood

While the person was taken to the hospital, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person has been hurt in a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood Wednesday.

MetroSafe said officers were called to Weyler Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

Weyler Avenue is near Oleanda off Taylor Boulevard.

While the person was taken to the hospital, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

No other information is available at this time.

This story will be updated.

