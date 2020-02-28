LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after getting hit by a train in Valley Station, Louisville Metro Police have confirmed.

According to a release, police went to Kendall Road off Dixie Highway around 4 a.m. after receiving a report of a person hit by a train. When they arrived, officers found a man who was dead.

Police do not suspect foul play.

It is unclear if this incident will cause any issues with traffic during the Friday morning commute.

Feb. 28, 2020

WHAS

