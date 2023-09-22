1 dead after home destroyed by 'heavy fire' in Russell neighborhood

It took nearly 40 firefighters 40 minutes to control the fire. One person was killed and one first responder received minor injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed Friday morning in a house fire in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.

At around 5 a.m., Louisville Fire Department crews were on scene in the 2600 block of Magazine Street, just 3 minutes after they received the call.

Multiple LFD crews are currently on the scene of a structure fire in the Intersection of 25th and Magazine. Please avoid the area.

Media stage at 26th and Magazine.

According to LFD officials, the "heavy fire" was coming from a vacant one-story, single-family dwelling. The fire extended to two homes on either side of the house.

It took 40 minutes and nearly 40 firefighters to control the fire. The main fire building was destroyed and the neighboring homes received significant damage.

One person who was inside the house died and a firefighter received a "minor injury," fire officials said.

Three households are displaced due to the fire. LFD Arson Investigators are currently investigating.

