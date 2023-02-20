Master P reads new children's book to Louisville kids

The rapper and the kids read his book, Captain Ace and the K-9 Team – an ABC’s learning book he wrote to help kids recognize the alphabet.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most kids in Jefferson County were out for President’s Day on Monday, but many used the day for continued learning.

Percy “Master P” Miller and the GameChangers organization were in downtown Louisville teaching children about the importance of reading.

The rapper and the kids read his book, Captain Ace and the K-9 Team – an ABC’s learning book Miller wrote to help kids recognize the alphabet.

Miller said reading is a fundamental life skill that can positively change the trajectory of a child’s life.

“Let’s build a family brand – this is not a celebrity brand, this is a family brand and being able to help give back to these kids and kids all over the world and it’s about building economic empowerment and educating at the same time,” he said.

Miller also gifted the kids stuffed Captain Ace dolls and helmets from the book as well as a sweet cereal treat to enjoy while they read.

