Pentatonix bringing Christmas tour to KFC Yum! Center in Decmeber

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christmas is right around the corner and Pentatonix is coming to Louisville this December to kick off the season.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning acapella group is bringing their "Evergreen Christmas Tour" to the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 11. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster or through the KFC Yum! Center box office. VIP packages will also be available.

Along with the tour, Pentatonix announced the upcoming release of their sixth holiday album, "Evergreen," which will be available on Oct. 29. The acapella group is known for their version of Christmas and holiday-themed songs such as 'Mary, Did You Know" and "Hallelujah," performed only with their voices.

The band released its last Christmas album, "We Need a Little Christmas" in 2020.

Fans will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in order to attend the show. Click here for more information on the Yum! Center's COVID-19 protocols.

The "Evergreen Christmas Tour" starts in Baltimore on Nov. 27 and will wrap up in Grand Prairie, Texas on Dec. 23. Click here for a full list of tour dates.

