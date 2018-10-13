INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is telling a crowd in Indianapolis that a vote for Indiana Democrat Joe Donnelly is a vote to turn the U.S. Senate into the liberal "center of the resistance."

The former Indiana governor was in his home state Friday for a fundraising dinner, where he urged Republicans to turn out in force for GOP businessman Mike Braun.

Donnelly is among a handful of Democrats running for re-election in states President Donald Trump won. He and Braun are locked in a tight race that could determine control of the Senate.

Pence says Braun will be a loyal supporter of Trump. But re-electing Donnelly could hand the reins of the Senate to New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, who is the Senate Democrats' leader.

Pence says that would lead to "unprecedented obstruction."

Former Vice President Joe Biden was appearing with Donnelly at about the same time at a rally in northern Indiana.

