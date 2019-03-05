LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For 63 years it's been making its way down Broadway, delighting families. The Pegasus Parade drew in the crowds as it always does on the Thursday before the Derby.

The Pegasus Parade packed the sidewalks of Broadway and, despite chances of rain, it was all sunny skies and smiles.

The theme this year was ‘Pegasus Power.’ Superheroes surrounded the streets for another successful parade.

Of course, people came for the floats and giant inflatables, but we found one family here for the Derby Queen. There was loud applause as Brittany Patillo rode by on the Fillies Float.

“I am proud. I have to be proud. I've been out here since 1:30 to claim this corner so I can get a front-row view of her,” Eddie Samuels, Patillo’s aunt, said.

For some, it was their first time in the parade, like Carrie Schaaf who was with the Kentucky Farm Bureau, celebrating 100 years.

“The float is a birthday cake. It has 100 LED lights and the top spins around and plays music. See all my friends back there, there are 100 of us and we all have different years on our shirts,” Schaaf said.

The Pegasus Parade is the original Kentucky Derby Festival event. The first one was in 1956 on a budget of only $640.