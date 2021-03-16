Pegasus Parade going 'on tour' for 2021

This year's parade will cover more than 60 miles through several Louisville neighborhoods.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year's Pegasus Parade will not march down Broadway as it has in the past. Instead, the parade is going "on tour" throughout Louisville.

In a press conference held Tuesday, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO Matt Gibson said the touring parade will be held on April 10 and April 11, 2021.

More than 20 parade units featuring local celebrities and characters will cover about 60 miles, visiting Louisville residents in their neighborhoods. A specific route for the parade will be released sometime over the next couple of weeks.

Gibson said the theme of the parade will be a tribute to the Louisville community.

"We hope everyone will still join us in sharing in the festival spirit," he said.

The Kentucky Derby Festival is calling on all Louisville residents to show their festival spirit by decorating their yards, front porches and cars for the parade. Residents are encouraged to post their pictures on social media using #PegasusPorchParade and #DerbyFestivalSpirit.

Thunder Over Louisville, scheduled for April 17, will also look very different from previous years due to the ongoing pandemic. The show will go on without spectators and it will not take place at Waterfront Park. People will be able to watch the show from home.

After the cancellation of festival events in 2020, organizers said Pegasus Pins purchased in 2020 will be honored for 2021 events.

